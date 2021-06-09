Lloyd ”Keith” Abell, age 70, of Huntingburg, passed away at 9:40 p.m., Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center.

He was born June 27, 1950, in Huntingburg, to Lloyd and Norma (Hammond) Abell; and married Kristine E. Altmeyer. Keith owned and operated Superior Painting and Roofing. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Keith is survived by his wife, Kristy Abell of Huntingburg; a sister, Pam (Greg) Turner of Huntingburg; nieces and nephews.

There will be no services. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com