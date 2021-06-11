Manufacturing Readiness Grants Extended Through 2023, $20M Available for Hoosier Manufacturers

Posted By: Ann Powell June 11, 2021

Indiana companies in the manufacturing industry now have more time to apply for grants.

The Manufacturing Readiness Grant program has been extended to June 2023 and makes $20 million available to Hoosier manufacturers.

The program was launched in 2020 to help manufacturing companies struggling during the pandemic.

It awarded $6.7 million in grants to 87 Hoosier companies in 38 counties.

The funding has supported technology-based capital investments that are projected to be more than $50 million.

Based on the strong response to the program, the Indiana General Assembly appropriated $20 million in the two-year state budget that runs through June 30, 2023.

Grants must be matched by the applicant on a minimum 1:1 basis. Grants undergo a rigorous peer review and recommendation process by a statewide committee of manufacturing professionals representing industry, academia, private equity, and more.

To see a list of qualifications, and to apply, visit conexusindiana.com.

