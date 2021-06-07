77-year-old Marilyn (Haas) Gutgsell-Vinson of Loveland Colorado, formerly of Jasper, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 12, surrounded by her family in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She was 77 years old. Marilyn valiantly fought cancer for nearly two years before succumbing to the disease.

Marilyn was born in Jasper on September 25, 1943 to the late Alois & Mary Ann (Jerger) Haas. Marilyn graduated from Jasper High School in 1961.

Marilyn with her former husband, James Gutgsell, had three children together. In 1980, Marilyn and her children moved to Loveland, Colorado. She worked several jobs throughout her life but the job she most enjoyed was working with schoolteachers by helping them with their savings and retirement needs. Marilyn had a great love for the mountains and the great outdoors. This passion has been carried on by her children and grandchildren. In 1992, Marilyn met Joe Vinson at a Camping Singles event in Colorado and they married in 2003. Marilyn and Joe traveled abundantly in their motor home and loved spending much of their time in and around the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Since 2006, they have spent their winter months at Paamul, Mexico, a small beachside community south of Playa del Carmen. Their summer months were spent traveling and visiting friends and family here in the US. Marilyn, who had a contagious smile, had a love for life and a love for others. Oftentimes she would visit small, poor communities in Mexico where she would donate items to help the families and children of these villages.

Survivors include her husband Joe Vinson, of Paamul Mexico, daughter Annette, her husband Mark Larson, of Loveland Colorado, son Michael, his wife Janet (Striegel), of Highlands Ranch Colorado, son Joseph, of Centennial Colorado, stepson Doug, his wife Angela Vinson, of Lebanon, Oregon, and stepson Scott Vinson, of Encinitas, California. Also survived are grandchildren Mitchell, Anna, Sage, Katherine, Cora, Victoria, Fred, Walter, Sam, Albert, Charles, Henry, Madeline, & George. Marilyn is also survived by 3 brothers, Larry (Pat) Haas, Charles “Will “ (Carol) Haas, Tony (Sharon Sermersheim) Haas, & two sisters Anne (Bob) Waddell & Sylvia (Phil) Bullock all from Jasper Indiana. Also surviving, is one of Marilyn’s very special uncles, Joe Jerger. Also, numerous nieces, nephews, & cousins. Preceding her in death was nephew Phillip Haas & Doug Abell.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held for Marilyn at 11:00 am on June 11, 2021 at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 09:00 am prior to Mass. There will be no graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, Habitat for Humanity, or the American Cancer Society.