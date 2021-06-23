Martin County Sheriff’s Office 5th Annual Jeep, Bike, and 4 X 4 ride scheduled for July 3rd

It’s almost time to gas up those jeeps and bikes!

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office 5th Annual Jeep, Bike, and 4 X 4 ride is Saturday, July 3rd!

Registration begins at 12 noon at Shoals Community Schools, with the ride departing at 1 pm.

The registration fee is $10.

Those attending will be entered for a chance to win an Annual Gate Pass to West Boggs Park, 2 free nights of camping at West Boggs Park, 1 free night at the French Lick Resort, 2 passes to the Big Splash Water Park, a gift certificate and a T-Shirt from the Jug Rock Café, and more.

If you have any items you would like to donate, bring them in to the Sheriff’s Office through the visitor entrance, or send them to Martin County Sheriff’s Office PO Box 180 Shoals, Indiana, 47581.

For more information, visit the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.