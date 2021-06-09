Mary Ann Meyer, age 86, of Huntingburg, passed away at 3:14 p.m., Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

She was born March 8, 1935, in Spencer County, to Frank and Rose (Wissel) Bertke; and married Harold A. Meyer, Sr. on April 30, 1955, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Fulda. Mary Ann worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Gentle Care. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, both in Huntingburg. She enjoyed volunteering for funeral meals and helped with bingo at The Waters of Huntingburg nursing home. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Meyer, Sr., who passed away on December 31, 2016; one daughter, Donna Sattler; one son, Mark Bernard Meyer; three siblings, Joseph, Erwin and Bernard Bertke; one step-sister, Cornelia Welp; and two step-fathers, George Schulte and Bill Esery.

She is survived by six children, Rosemary Meyer, Allen Lee (Carol) Meyer, Harold A. (Joan) Meyer, Jr. and Thomas Edward Meyer, all of Huntingburg, Paul Joseph (Bonita) Meyer of Jasper and George John Meyer of Ferdinand; one son-in-law, Ray Dean Sattler of Holland; daughter-in-law, Lily Hubert; and by thirteen grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mary Ann Meyer will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Father Biju Thomas will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 10th. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com