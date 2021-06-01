90-year-old Mary Lou Clayton, of Santa Claus, Indiana passed away Sunday May 30, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Mary Lou was born August 11, 1930 in Evansville to Joseph and Cecilia (Schmitz) Woerter. She was united in marriage to Robert L. Clayton on February 11, 1950 in Evansville. He preceded her in death on February 26, 2000.

Mary Lou graduated from Memorial High School in 1948. She worked as a secretary for Westside Catholic Consolidated School in Evansville for 20 years. After retirement, she moved to Christmas Lake Village where she lived for the last 30 years. Mary Lou was the most kind and giving lady, she lived life to the fullest. She never met a stranger and loved making new friends. She loved Christmas, and everything about it, but mostly having her family together to celebrate.

Surviving are her children, Bob (Betty) Clayton of Santa Claus, Cindy (Gary) Bauer, and Ron (Rhonda) Clayton both of Evansville, and Cathy (Mike) Hawkins of Ferdinand. Nine grandchildren, Christy Wilson, Amanda Griese, Seth Bauer, Nathan Bauer, Jessica Schulte, Alicia Rasche, Kelsie Henrickson, Laura Watts, and Ben Hawkins. And ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Maddie Clayton and Colin Hawkins, one brother, Joseph Woerter and a sister, Geraldine Horlock.

Services will be held at 6:00 PM CDT Thursday June 3rd at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4:00 to 6:00 PM CDT. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers or masses, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital or Autism Speaks @ P.O. Box 8052 Evansville, IN. 47716. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.