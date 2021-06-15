98-year-old Melba Sarah Prusz, of Holland, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper.

She was born April 18, 1923, in Holland, Indiana, to Wilbur and Anna Elizabeth (Katterhenry) Hemmer. Melba graduated from Holland High School in 1941, went to beauty school in Evansville, and opened her own beauty shop in Holland. She married Lloyd Edward Prusz on November 28, 1947 and closed her shop to become a full time wife and mother. Melba loved her flowers, gardening, and bird watching. She was a wonderful cook and baker, best known for her strip coffee cakes. She enjoyed painting ceramics and firing them in her own kiln. Crewel, cross-stitch, embroidery, and needlepoint were just a few of the many talents that she enjoyed passing on to her children. Melba also made a quilt for each of her children for their wedding and for each grandchild to take to college. She was a strong and faithful member of St. James Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, Bethel Bible classes, was secretary for the Ladies Mission Society, was a member of WELCA, and enjoyed programming many services and events. She sang in the choir and loved all things musical.

She is preceded in death by Lloyd, her husband of 68 years; two sisters, Florence Kemp and OdeliaThermond; a son-in-law, a grandson, and two great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Martha Krohn of Princeton, Janet (Stu) Townsend of Huntingburg, and Carol (Ron) Leistner and Don (Sara) Prusz of Holland; eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Melba S. Prusz will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland, Indiana with burial to follow at St. James Cemetery West. Reverend David Darling will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, and also at the church one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank everyone at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper for their loving care and compassion.