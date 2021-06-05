Memorial Hospital Awarded Primary Stroke Certification from The Joint Commission

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Primary Stroke Certification.

Memorial Hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on March 26, 2021. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“Primary Stroke Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Memorial Hospital for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”

“We congratulate Memorial Hospital for this outstanding achievement,” says Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, the American Stroke Association. “This certification reflects its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients.”

Kyle Bennett, President, and CEO of Memorial Hospital, stated, “Earning this certification verifies the quality and safety of our stroke care. When it comes to our stroke patients, getting treatment quickly is critical to recovery. We feel that providing excellent stroke services right here in the community close to our patients is important to saving the lives of those we serve.”

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.