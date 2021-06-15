Memorial Hospital to hold Basic Life Support training class

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper is hosting a class for those working in the health care industry.

The Basic Life Support Training class designed for licensed and certified health care professionals, such as physicians, dentists, nurses, paramedics, and EMTs.

An instructor from the American Heart Association is leading the course and will talk about CPR for all ages, 2-man CPR, big-valve mask ventilation, relief of response and unresponsive choking, and how to use an AED.

The class is on Wednesday, July 14th, from 8 am to 12 noon in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial’s South Side in Jasper.

It is $65 and pre-registration is required, because class size is limited.

To register, or for more information, visit mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events”, or call the Health and Wellness Department at (812)-996-2399.