Mill Street in Jasper back open after single-vehicle crash

Mill Street in Jasper is back open after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

It happened at the 11th and Mill Street intersection around 5:30 pm.

52-year-old David Trapp of Evansville was following a GPS in his semi when it instructed him to turn off US 231 onto 11th Street, then onto Mill Street.

While attempting to turn onto Mill Street, the trailer of the semi caught a telephone pole wire owned by Frontier.

The semi pulled on the wires, causing the pole to break and fall onto 11th Street, blocking traffic.

Low hanging wires caused traffic to be shut down on Mill Street for about one hour.

The road was reopened and no injuries were reported.