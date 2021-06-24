Minimal damage reported in grain bin fire

Only minor damage was reported after wheat caught fire in a grain bin on Thursday morning.

The Haysville Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of wheat on fire in a grain bin on US 231 near Inman Cemetery Road in Martin County.

Haysville Fire Chief Shane Fawks says the cause of the fire was likely a grain bin dryer.

Approximately 2 semi loads of wheat were in the bin at the time.

Fawks says the damage was minimal and only the outer rim of the wheat was burned.

Two trucks and seven firefighters were on the scene for a little over an hour.