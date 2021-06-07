Mitchell man arrested at Jasper Police Department for public intoxication

A Mitchell man is in jail on public intoxication charges.

A woman brought an aggressive male to the Jasper Police Department on Sunday evening.

The man, identified as 54-year-old Barry Bundy, was found sitting in a parked vehicle outside the police department.

When Bundy stepped out of the car, officers determined that his level of intoxication was a danger to himself and others.

He was charged with public intoxication and booked into the Dubois County Security Center.