A Mitchell man is in jail on public intoxication charges.
A woman brought an aggressive male to the Jasper Police Department on Sunday evening.
The man, identified as 54-year-old Barry Bundy, was found sitting in a parked vehicle outside the police department.
When Bundy stepped out of the car, officers determined that his level of intoxication was a danger to himself and others.
He was charged with public intoxication and booked into the Dubois County Security Center.
Be the first to comment on "Mitchell man arrested at Jasper Police Department for public intoxication"