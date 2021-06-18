Monastery Immaculate Conception to Reopen to the Public

The Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand, Indiana have announced the lifting of most COVID restrictions and a phased schedule for re-opening the Monastery Immaculate Conception to the public following the pandemic.

Beginning July 1, 2021, the Sisters will open the church and liturgies to guests and to the public. As of this same date, self-guided tours will be permitted in normally designated areas.

Also as of July 1, the Benedictine Hospitality Center will be open to all who wish to come. This includes those who wish to schedule individual retreats or take part in directed spiritual retreats. Benedictine Hospitality Center guests may have meals in St. Gertrude’s or St. Scholastica’s in the monastery, depending on the arrangements.

As always, rooms in the Benedictine Hospitality Center are subject to availability. For rates and availability, call (812) 367-1411, ext. 7309; email hospitality@thedome.org; or complete and submit the online form at https://www.thedome.org/at-the-monastery/benedictine-hospitality-center/.

Beginning August 7, 2021, guided tours of the monastery will resume. Guided tours are offered Tuesday through Friday at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. You may also schedule a group tour by contacting Sister Jane Ann Breen at (812) 367-1411 or jabreen@thedome.org. No guided tours are available on October 30, November 25 and December 24 – 31, 2021, and January 1 – 2, February 12, March 13, April 14 – 18 and May 30, 2022.

The monastery grounds including the grotto and the gift shop continue to be open to the general public, as they have been throughout most of the pandemic. Restrictions regarding masks, temperature checks and so on remain in effect until further notice for Hildegard Health Center, where the community’s senior Sisters reside.