Monthly county by county unemployment rates released

Unemployment rates for parts of Southern Indiana either stayed the same or slightly increased last month.

Dubois County’s jobless rate stood at 2.8% in May, which the same rate the county had in April.

Jobless rates for our surrounding counties include Daviess County at 2.9%, Martin at 3.0%, Warrick and Knox counties at 3.4%, Spencer and Gibson counties at 3.1%, Perry at 3.6%, Pike and Crawford counties at 3.9%, Vanderburgh at 4.7% and Orange County at a 4.8% jobless rate.

The statewide unemployment rate stayed at 4.0% in May, which is still below the national rate of 5.8%.