More information released about vehicle vs pedestrian accident in Dubois County

Police have released more information about Friday afternoon’s vehicle vs pedestrian accident in Dubois County.

Sheriff Deputies were advised of a broken down vehicle on State Road 56, just East of County Road 400 in Dubois around noon on Friday when they received another call about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

41-year-old James Taber of Perry County noticed the broken down vehicle and pulled over to help.

Taber was changing a tire when 83-year-old Nancy Brosmer of Dubois, was traveling eastbound on SR. 56 and failed to see the vehicle and swerved at the last minute to avoid hitting the vehicle.

Unfortunately, Brosmer also failed to see Taber and struck him on the right side, sending him in the air.

Taber was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital for his injuries, treated, and released.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a contributing factor. The investigation is still ongoing.