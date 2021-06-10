New Summer Course Listings at Vincennes University-Jasper

Those looking for some educational fun this summer are in luck as Vincennes University-Jasper is offering four new summer courses.

These are “American Sign Language”, “Junior Chef Camp”, “Cookie Decorating”, and “Creating Powerful SOPs that Actually Get Read”.

To sign up for these courses, as well as other summer courses offered at VUJC, visit their website at:

https://ced.vinu.edu/wconnect/bai/ShowSchedule.awp1?&Mode=GROUP&Group=JASCE

If you have any further questions, call the Vincennes University Business and Industry Coordinator, Jesse Underwood, at (812) 481-5994.