No major injuries reported after three vehicle accident in Jasper

Failing to yield the right away caused a three-vehicle accident in Jasper on Wednesday afternoon.

37-year-old Violet Miller of Jasper was driving southbound on Newton Street in the left lane and was approaching the intersection with 7th Street. She failed to yield the right of way when turning, crashing into 52-year-old Kenneth Eberhardt of Jasper, who was traveling northbound on Newton Street in the right lane, approaching the intersection.

The impact of the crash pushed Miller’s vehicle into the front of 63-year-old Debra Boyles of Jasper, who was stopped at the stop sign on 7th Street, facing west.

Miller refused EMS on the scene and was transported to Memorial Hospital by a friend for a minor head injury.

No other injuries were reported.

Miller’s 2014 Buick Encore was a total loss.

Eberhardt’s 1992 Ford Bronco suffered $3,000 in damages, and Boyles’s 2003 Toyota 4 Runner suffered $200 in damages.

Miller was cited for failing to yield the right of way.