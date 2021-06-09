One injured in two vehicle crash in Dubois County

Schnellville Road, just east of Schnell Road in Dubois County is back open after a two-vehicle accident.

Police say the driver of a white Ford truck crossed the centerline, crashing into the driver of a Fischer Electric Company truck.

The driver of the Ford was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Jasper for treatment.

The driver of the Fischer Electric truck was not injured.

