Otwell Little and Junior Miss Firecracker Pageant winners

Otwell has a new royal court for this year’s 4th of July Celebration!

The Little Miss and Junior Miss Firecracker pageants were held over the weekend.

In the Little Miss Firecracker Pageant:

Director’s Award: Peyton Reiley Bush (Colton and Mariah Bush)

Photogenic Award: Bristynn Houtsch (Andrew and Danielle Houtsch)

2nd runner up: Maisie Leinenbach (Jeff and Christie Brooks)

1st runner up: Mylee Rae Pride ( Lacy Drew and Kevin Acton)

Queen: Azalin Jai Vennard (Ashlee Willis & Jonathan Vennard)

In the Junior Miss Firecracker Pageant: Director’s Award: Addison Wibbeler (Andrew and Candace) Photogenic Award: Elle Readle (Jenny Deffendoll & Brandon Harvey) 2nd runner up: Kinley Catt ( Chanda Foster and Kevin Catt) 1st runner up: Emiley Riker (Adam and Star Riker) Queen: Chloe Howard (Luke and Megan Howard)