Otwell Little and Junior Miss Firecracker Pageant winners

Otwell has a new royal court for this year’s 4th of July Celebration!
The Little Miss and Junior Miss Firecracker pageants were held over the weekend.
In the Little Miss Firecracker Pageant:
Director’s Award: Peyton Reiley Bush (Colton and Mariah Bush)
Photogenic Award: Bristynn Houtsch (Andrew and Danielle Houtsch)
2nd runner up: Maisie Leinenbach (Jeff and Christie Brooks)
1st runner up: Mylee Rae Pride ( Lacy Drew and Kevin Acton)
Queen: Azalin Jai Vennard (Ashlee Willis & Jonathan Vennard)
In the Junior Miss Firecracker Pageant:
Director’s Award: Addison Wibbeler (Andrew and Candace)
Photogenic Award: Elle Readle (Jenny Deffendoll & Brandon Harvey)
2nd runner up: Kinley Catt ( Chanda Foster and Kevin Catt)
1st runner up: Emiley Riker (Adam and Star Riker)
Queen: Chloe Howard (Luke and Megan Howard)
