Paoli teen arrested for reckless homicide following fatal crash in Orange County

A Paoli teen who survived the injuries he sustained in a crash that left two teenage girls dead on Valentine’s Day is now facing charges.

18-year-old Keeghan Chandler Preston Jones was arrested on Wednesday for two counts of causing death while operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance in the body and two counts of reckless homicide.

Police say that Jones was driving on County Road 500 North near Orleans on the night of February 14th when he lost control of the car. The vehicle flipped over several times, before landing on its roof in a field.

Two of the passengers, 15-year-old Kyndell Bailey of Orleans and 16-year-old Jocelyn Phillips of Paoli were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones and a third passenger, 15-year-old Trandon Blevins of Paoli were injured and treated at local hospitals.