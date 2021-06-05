Parishes’ cemetery information now available online

St. Boniface Catholic Church, Fulda, and St. Meinrad Catholic Church, St. Meinrad, have added a searchable cemetery directory to their websites.

The new feature on the parish websites allows anyone to locate specific burial sites, view photos of the headstones and see an aerial map of the cemetery.

The three-year project has been an effort by parishioners and others who share an appreciation for the parishes’ mission and the heritage of the church and community. A cemetery commission was formed to provide for the perpetual care of the cemetery and honor earlier generations of parishioners.

The cemetery database can be found on the parish websites: www.sbcatholic.church/1847 and www.smcatholic.church/1861.

In addition, each parish has formed a society to honor those who have made gifts to the cemetery endowment. Named after the year of each parish’s founding, The 1847 Society at St. Boniface and The 1861 Society at St. Meinrad ensure that cemetery care and maintenance will continue in perpetuity.

To become a member of the society, a donor can remember the parish cemetery in his or her will, make a gift of $1,000 or more to the cemetery endowment, or make a monthly gift of $18.47 or $18.61 for five years. Gifts can be made through the parish website or by using the parish’s stewardship envelope series.

Living and deceased members of The 1847 Society at St. Boniface Parish and The 1861 Society at St. Meinrad Parish will be remembered in prayer at Mass each year on or near the parishes’ feast day celebrations. Also, society members will be perpetually remembered in the honor roll listing for Christmas and Easter flowers and in the honor roll listing at the annual picnic.

For more information about the cemetery databases, contact Tina Boehm, finance and resource coordinator, at the parish office, 812-357-6050.