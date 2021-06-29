Patoka Lake to host 16th annual “Thunder Over Patoka” this weekend

It will be thundering over Patoka Lake this weekend, but we’re not talking about thunderstorms.

Patoka Lake’s 16th annual “Thunder Over Patoka” fireworks is on Saturday, July 3rd, at 10 pm at the beach.

Prime viewing for those staying in the modern campground is section C in the 300 loop.

Beach concessions will also be open for food and refreshments throughout the show.

It is $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of-state residents is required to get into the Newton Stewart State Recreation Area, which is located north of Wickliffe on State Road 164.

For more information, call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at (812)-685-2447.