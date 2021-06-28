72-year-old Patricia A. “Pat” Keller, age of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Core Nursing Center in Dale, Indiana.

Pat was born in on July 22, 1948, to Luther and Lorena (Potts) Keller.

She was a 1966 graduate of Dubois High School and worked at Dubois Furniture Factory for several years.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church at the Crossroads in Dubois, Indiana, and the WELCA.

Pat enjoyed playing Bingo, board games, cards, doing word puzzles, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two sisters, Diana (Scott) Arnold, Chrisney, IN, Rita (Ken) Voneschen, Dubois, IN, one brother, Arthur (Jane) Keller, Palmer, AK, two nieces, Jennifer Bailey and Michele Wiseman, eight nephews, David Keller, Stephen Keller, Nathan Gist, Brandon Arnold, Luke Gist, Adam Gist, Dilan Arnold, and Justin Keller, and several great nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are three brothers, Michael, Steven, and Randy Keller.

A funeral service for Patricia A. “Pat” Keller will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Emmanuel Hill Cemetery in Dubois, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Hill Cemetery Fund.