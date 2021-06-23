Patricia “Patty” A. Nordhoff, age 73, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:35 a.m. on , 2021, at home.

Patty was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1947, to Clemence A. and Mary June (Cave) Nordhoff. She married Allen Henke on , 1967, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a 1965 graduate of Jasper High School and then graduated from the Indiana Institute of Technology in Indianapolis.

She worked as a Lab Technician at Memorial Hospital and retired from there after 46 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, Tri-Kappa, ROJAC, Dubois County Museum, St. Ann’s Society, Jasper Outdoor Recreation, and American Society of Clinical Pathologists.

She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, traveling, especially with her mother, and enjoyed spending time at the beach and lake. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving, are her husband, Allen Henke, Jasper, Indiana, one daughter, Sherri Gray, Seymour, IN, one son Mark Henke, Jasper, IN, six grandchildren, Abby and Natalie Gray, and Max, Nolan, Avery and Jackson Henke, one brother, Tom (Debbie) Nordhoff, Jasper, Indiana, and one sister-in-law, Joan Nordhoff, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents and one brother, William A. “Whitey” Nordhoff.

A Memorial Mass for Patricia “Patty” A. Nordhoff will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2021 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial at a later date in Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tri-Kappa or the Brown Cancer Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com