Paving Operations Scheduled For SR 60 Near Mitchell

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced daytime lane restrictions for State Road 60 near Mitchell.

Contractors will begin paving operations on State Road 60 between the intersection of State Road 37 to the Orange and Washington County line on Wednesday, June 23rd.

During this operation, crews will mill away the top layer of asphalt and apply a new driving surface.

Work will be performed during the daytime hours with traffic being controlled by flagging operations.

During the project, open lanes will be restricted to a width of 12-feet.

All wider loads should seek an alternate route using the nearest numbered state, U.S., or interstate routes.

Depending upon weather conditions, work is expected to be complete by the beginning of September.