Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Dubois County

One person is recovering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 56 near Dubois County Crossroads on Friday afternoon.
We’re told the person was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital and one vehicle was towed away from the scene.
The road was closed for a short time while crews cleaned up the accident and has since been reopened.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
