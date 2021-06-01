75-year-old Peggy Joe Kupper, of Huntingburg, passed away at 7:38 p.m., on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

She was born August 7, 1945, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Henry and Beatrice (Johnson) Eckert. Peggy worked as a nurse’s aide at Providence Home; attended True Vine Baptist Church; and enjoyed gardening, flowers and decorating for the holidays. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed “George” Kupper, in 2010; her parents; and five siblings, Eugene, David, Harvey, Ronnie and Kay Ann Eckert.

She is survived by her daughter, Angie Harper, grandson, Steven Coble, and great-granddaughter, Lodyn Coble all of Illinois; and five siblings, Randy, Jerry and Glenn (Sandy) Eckert all of Huntingburg, Janet Massengill of Minnesota, and Timmie Eckert of Washington.

Graveside services for Peggy Jo Kupper will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the burial arrangements. Pastor Josh LaGrange will officiate at the graveside service. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com