Police identify individuals involved in accidental shooting in Jasper

Posted By: Ann Powell June 8, 2021

We now know the names of the people involved in the Tuesday morning shooting in the 1700 block of Greene Street in Jasper.

Police say 21-year-old Bereket Cox of Jasper was showing 44-old Douglas Hernandez, also of Jasper, his 9 mm pistol when it accidentally discharged.

Hernandez suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to and treated at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Cox was charged with a felony count of criminal recklessness with a firearm and released to appear in Dubois Circuit Court.

