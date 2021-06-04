Process Center to hold monthly Special Saturday Hours

The Dubois County Solid Waste District is holding monthly Saturday events for residents unable to use District Process Center services during the regular daily public hours.

This will be held on Saturday, June 5 from 8 am to 12 noon ET.

Items normally accepted at the Process Center will be accepted during this time and all regular fees apply. Items accepted at the Process Center include electronics, appliances, household hazardous waste materials (HHW), fluorescent bulbs, cooking oil, large metal items, and tires.

Information on acceptable items can be found at duboiscountyrecycles.org and then by searching the 3R Waste Wizard or by calling the District at 812-482-7865.

Unloading assistance is not available and residents should bring a helper if unable to do so themselves. All regular fees apply.

In addition to unloading their own items, additional safety protocols are in place. Unvaccinated residents are required to wear a face-covering while on site. Vaccinated staff will mask up for you if you arrive masked. All residents are to stay in their vehicle in line until the attendant has greeted them. One resident will be served at a time, so plan for delays.

Process Center Saturday is for Dubois County residents only. No businesses will be accepted. No unloading assistance available. Although a large/bulky item dumpster is on-site, large loads will be refused and referred to the Blackfoot landfill in Winslow. All items taken during this time are also accepted during our normal public hours of 8 am to 1 pm Monday to Friday, so residents are asked to reserve this event for those unable to come during those hours . All regular fees apply. The District Process Center is located at 1103 S. 350 W., Jasper.

Residents having large/bulky non-recyclable items such as mattresses, chairs and couches are reminded that the Ferdinand Recycling and Trash drop site located at 9781 S Ferdinand Road NW now has a large item dumpster as well, that is open every Saturday from 8 to 4. See www. duboiscountyrecycles.org for information on items accepted at the Ferdinand Site.

The Process Center holds Saturday hours once per month through November. The next Saturday events after this one is Saturday, July 10, and Saturday, August 14.

Larger loads will be refused and referred to the Blackfoot landfill in Winslow.

For more information, visit duboiscountyrecycles.org or call the District at (812)-482-7865.