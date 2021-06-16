REMINDER: Second public County-wide Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan meeting to take place Wednesday

Residents have another chance to share their thoughts about the County-wide Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan today!

The second public meeting takes place from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday, June 16th at the Old Town Hall at 309 Geiger Street in Huntingburg.

Project planners are presenting the revised routes that will be incorporated into the master plan.

The meeting will be an open-house format with exhibits and opportunities for the public to provide input on the developing plan.

There will be an overview presentation at 6:30 pm.

Project planning began earlier this year when Dubois County and Cities of Jasper and Huntingburg, among other communities, were given a Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Planning Grant from the Indiana State Department of Health.

This helps the communities develop a master plan to address bicycling and pedestrian connectivity throughout the County.

For more information about the project, visit the project website at tswdesign.mysocialpinpoint.com/dubois-county.