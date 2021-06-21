Richard “Dick” Schneider, age 72, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at home.

Dick was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 27, 1948, to Raymond and Mildred (Lampert) Schneider.

Dick was a truck driver for 49 years.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, music, especially oldies, karaoke, hunting, golfing, and was an avid Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan.

Surviving are two sisters, Charlotte (Jerry) Hopf, Henderson, KY, Elaine (Randy) Buchta, Jasper, IN, one sister-in-law, Paula Schneider, Jasper, IN, several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are three brothers, Kenneth, Robert, and Daniel Schneider.

A Memorial Mass for Richard “Dick” Schneider will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice or to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.