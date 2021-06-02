83-year-old Robert Joseph Bieker, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:15 p.m. on , 2021 at Memorial Hospital and Health Campus in Jasper, IN.

Bob was born in St. Anthony, Indiana on , 1937 to Oscar E. and Viola (Lubbers) Bieker. He married Henrietta Marie Moeller on , 1960. He retired from the Jasper Cabinet Company where he worked in the packing department.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society. Bob enjoyed woodworking, working in the garden, watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports, playing cards with friends and spending time with family.

Surviving are three daughters; Christine (Jason) Frederick, English, IN, Michelle (Greg) Schroeder, Jasper, IN, Sheila Bieker, Greenwood, IN, one son; Ronald (Rita) Bieker, Jasper, IN; three sisters; Gloria Petry, Patricia Ahrens, and Sharon (Floyd) Jones, two brothers; Richard (Kathy) Bieker, and Mark (Sherry) Bieker, one granddaughter; Lisa (Greg) Dooley, one grandson; Buddy Bieker, one step granddaughter; Falesha Stephens, two step grandsons; Tim and Troy Ennis three great grandchildren; Jacob, Luke and Brooklyn Dooley, and two step-great grandchildren; TJ and Tyler Ennis.

Preceding him in death are one granddaughter Beth Englert, three brothers; Oscar Bieker Jr., John Bieker and Donnie Bieker.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Joseph Bieker will be held at 11 a.m. on , 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on , 2021.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to the Lange Fuhs Cancer Center.