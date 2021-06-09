Saint Meinrad Offers Certificate Program for High School Teachers

The Graduate Theology Program at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, IN, has added a new certificate program for those who teach high school theology.

The program is designed to provide a broad foundation of knowledge for high school teachers who follow the theology curriculum recommended by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). Eighteen credits of graduate courses are required to earn the certificate.

The USCCB has a curriculum for high school theology that includes six courses required of all schools, and possible electives from which schools may choose to offer two or more other courses. Saint Meinrad’s Graduate Theology Program offers students an organized program of study oriented toward those wishing to teach the high school curriculum.

The courses are available in weekday, weekend, intensive and online formats. To learn more about Saint Meinrad’s certificate program, visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/specialization-certificates/teaching-high-school-theology/.

Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology is a graduate school that provides priestly formation for dioceses and religious orders, as well as lay ministry formation and permanent deacon formation. Other programs include summer liturgical conferences for high school youth and continuing education offerings. The school is operated by the Benedictine monks of Saint Meinrad Archabbey.