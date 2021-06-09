Severe weather causes damage and funnel cloud reports in Southern Indiana

Severe storms caused some ominous clouds and even some damage across parts of Southern Indiana on Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a TORNADO WARNING for parts of Spencer County around 8:40 EDT on Tuesday.

Dispatch tells us that they received reports of a wall cloud, and even several funnel clouds as the storms moved through over Grandview and Santa Claus areas. The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed if any of these reported tornadoes touched the ground. Minor damage to houses and tree damage was also reported in these areas.

Parts of Pike County were also hit by the severe weather. Dispatch says they mainly received reports of wind damage and a possible funnel cloud in the Petersburg area.

Gibson County Central Dispatch says they received multiple reports of funnel clouds and even a brief touchdown in the Patoka. They also tell us they received reports of trees down, a roof ripped off a house, among other damage reports.

The National Weather Service Office of Paducah has not confirmed if these reported tornadoes reached the ground. We will keep you updated if any more information is released.