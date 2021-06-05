Six-State Trooper Project Results

The Indiana State Police joined forces with five other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on seat belt enforcement last week.

This collective effort took place across Indiana from May 24th to May 31st.

During the project, troopers in the Jasper District cited 159 motorists. 44 drivers were cited for not wearing seatbelts, and 8 were cited for child safety seat violations.

Troopers also issued 460 warnings, worked 6 crashes, made 8 criminal arrests, two OWI arrests, and 43 Police service calls.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and intelligence sharing.

Troopers from Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan, and Pennsylvania took part in the partnership.

Children under eight must be properly restrained in a federally approved child or booster seat. Parents and caregivers can choose the safest car seat for their child by visiting TheRightSeat.com or to find a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician who can inspect and assist with the installation of a car seat, visit childseat.in.gov.