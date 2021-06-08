Small Structure Replacement Scheduled for SR 64 near Birdseye

The Indiana State Department of Transportation has announced a full road closure for State Road 64 near Birdseye for a drainage structure replacement project.

Contractors will close State Road 64 from Kyana Road to Pine Ridge Road to replace the box culvert on Tuesday, June 15th.

This operation requires a pavement cut across all lanes of traffic, excavation, and replacement of the drainage structure.

The road will be closed to all through traffic during this project.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

All other traffic will need to use the official detour following State Road 145, I-64, and State Road 162.

Work is expected to be complete around mid-August, depending on weather conditions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.