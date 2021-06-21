Spencer County Family Injured In Car Accident While On Vacation

Fund Raisers have begun for a Spencer County Family injured in a car accident in Alabama while on vacation. South Spencer School officials say 4th Grade teacher Mary Kerber and her family were on the way home from vacation and were involved in a car accident. The kids in the family, JD, Maggie and Morgan were the most seriously injured. To help the family with expenses that will be incurred due to the seriousness of some injuries, donations can be made by contacting Kellie Harpenau with Rockport Elementary school.

