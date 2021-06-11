St. Henry Heinrichsdorf Fest to take place Friday and Saturday

After a rough and strange summer last year, the festival season is back!

St. Henry is kicking off the summer with their annual Heinrichsdorf Fest

Barbecue dinners start being served at 5:30 Friday evening and live entertainment will be provided by DJ Tech Tunes.

One of Saturday’s events is a tractor show, which starts at 1 pm. Barbecue dinners will begin at 5 pm.

Live entertainment for the evening will be provided by the band Studebaker beginning at 7:00 pm.

The Beer Garden, Family Room, and other food booths are open Friday evening and again on Saturday