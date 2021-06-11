After a rough and strange summer last year, the festival season is back!
St. Henry is kicking off the summer with their annual Heinrichsdorf Fest
Barbecue dinners start being served at 5:30 Friday evening and live entertainment will be provided by DJ Tech Tunes.
One of Saturday’s events is a tractor show, which starts at 1 pm. Barbecue dinners will begin at 5 pm.
Live entertainment for the evening will be provided by the band Studebaker beginning at 7:00 pm.
The Beer Garden, Family Room, and other food booths are open Friday evening and again on Saturday
Be the first to comment on "St. Henry Heinrichsdorf Fest to take place Friday and Saturday"