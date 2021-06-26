71-year-old Steven Michael Houghland, of Fulda, passed away on Thursday, June 24th at Crown Point Neuro Hospital.

Steven was born October 13, 1949 in Tell City to Charles and Elsie (McMahan) Houghland.

He married Judy Zoglman on May 27, 1978 in St. Meinrad Church. Steven was a retired Boilermaker. He enjoyed golf, traveling, boating and being with his grandkids.

Steven is survived by his wife, Judy Houghland of Fulda; a son, Braden “Brady” (Brittany) Houghland of Walton, KY; a daughter, Lydia (Landon Baker) of Utica, KY.; his mother, Elsie Houghland of Tell City; two grandsons, Wayde and Waylon Baker; brothers, Charles (Mary) Houghland and Karl (Kay) Houghland all of Tell City; a sister, Linda (Tim) Rogier of Tell City.

Steven was preceded in death by his father, Charles Houghland and a nephew, Jarrod Houghland.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 30th at 10:00 AM Central Time at St. Boniface Church in Fulda with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 29th at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 3-7:00 PM Central Time and also Wednesday at the church from 9:00 AM Central Time until time of services.