Summer road improvement projects continue in Jasper

The Jasper Street Dept along with Calcar Paving will begin Milling, followed by Paving on Monday, Jun. 28 at approximately 7:00 a.m.
Streets affected are:
Bittersweet – b/t 29th St & 31st St
Scenic Ct – north of Pleasant View Dr
Virginia Ave – b/t 32nd St & 30th St
These streets will not be closed, however, motorists can expect lengthy delays & may wish to take a different route.
This project is expected to take a minimum of 3 days, barring inclement weather conditions & any other unforeseen events.
