Summer road improvement projects continue in Jasper

Posted By: Ann Powell June 24, 2021

The Jasper Street Dept along with Calcar Paving will begin Milling, followed by Paving on Monday, Jun. 28 at approximately 7:00 a.m.

Streets affected are:

            Bittersweet – b/t 29th St & 31st St

            Scenic Ct – north of Pleasant View Dr

            Virginia Ave – b/t 32nd St & 30th St

These streets will not be closed, however, motorists can expect lengthy delays & may wish to take a different route.

This project is expected to take a minimum of 3 days, barring inclement weather conditions & any other unforeseen events.

