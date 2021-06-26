64-year-old Susan E. DeMotte, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Susan was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 18, 1956 to Ellis J. and Anna Mae (Brosmer) DeMotte.

She was a self-employed seamstress and enjoyed helping out at Jagged Edge Hair Studio.

She attended Mass at the Providence Home Nursing Center with Fr. Thadd.

She enjoyed going on long car rides, her dog Angel, and spending time with friends.

Surviving are her lifetime companion, Virgil M. Head of Jasper, four brothers; Lloyd DeMotte, Eugene DeMotte, Huntingburg, Richard DeMotte, Indianapolis, and Leon DeMotte, Jasper.

Preceding her in death were her parents, and one brother, Charles DeMotte.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Susan E. DeMotte will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, with burial to follow at a later date at Cub Creek Cemetery in Pike County.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the 10:30 Mass time at the church Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a favorite charity.