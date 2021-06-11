Three tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday evening’s storms

The pop-up thunderstorms that moved through parts of Southwestern Indiana on Tuesday evening spawned three weak tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

A damage survey team from the Paducah, Kentucky Office confirms that an EF-0 tornado was on the ground in Patoka for approximately 1.25 miles and reached speeds of 85 miles per hour on Tuesday.

Gibson County Central Dispatch says they received reports of downed trees, a roof ripped off a house, among other damage reports.

NWS also says an EF-1 tornado touched down on Petersburg. Dispatchers in Pike County say they received several reports of wind damage.

The third tornado was ranked as EF-0 and touched down in Chrisney. Dispatchers say they received reports of minor damage to houses and downed trees.