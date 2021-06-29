Three-vehicle accident causes traffic headaches in Jasper

A three-vehicle accident caused some traffic headaches in Jasper on Monday evening.

It happened at the intersection of US 231 and Wernsing Road, in front of Ruxer’s Ford Lincoln Dealership.

Police say a juvenile was traveling Northbound in a silver Dodge Ram and crossed the center line, crashing into a Freightliner and trailer driven by 44-year-old Jeremy Sherman of Peoria, Arizona.

The impact caused the truck and trailer to jackknife, causing it to crash into a third vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Philip Schwenk of Jasper.

The road was closed while crews cleaned up the crash and was reopened.

No injuries were reported.

The juvenile’s 2001 Silver Dodge Ram suffered approximately $15,000 in damages.

Sherman’s Freightliner with trailer suffered around $90,000 in damages.

Schwenk’s 2020 Black GMC Sierra suffered approximately $20,000 in damages.