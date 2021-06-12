Tri-County YMCA in Ferdinand to celebrate recent expansion with week full of activities and giveaways

The Tri-County YMCA is celebrating its recent expansion with a week full of giveaways, activities, and surprises.

Here is a schedule for the week:

Member Monday- Monday, June 14th

Raffle for a chance to win 1 free month of membership- ALL MEMBERS who scan in at the Front Desk on this day will be entered for a chance to win 1 free month of membership.

Two for Tuesday- Tuesday, June 15th

Bring a guest for FREE-guest must be with a member to enter the facility

Workout Wednesday- Wednesday, June 16th

Group exercise classes will be FREE all-day

Magical Trails Thursday- Thursday, June 17th

Any child that attends the Library Summer Program will be entered for a chance to win a kid-friendly prize basket.

Grand Re-Opening Celebration- Friday, June 18th

Re-opening celebration and facility tours will be offered from 4 to 7 pm. Refreshments and giveaways will take place in the Lobby. The grand prize is AirPod Pros.

The Tri-County YMCA is also waving the joining fee all week long for any new member who chooses the membership draft payment option.

The Tri-County YMCA is located at 131 East 16th Street in Ferdinand.

For more information, visit the Tri-County YMCA Facebook page.