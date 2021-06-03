Trooper Charged for Striking his K-9 during Training Session

An Indiana State Trooper is facing charges after allegedly beating his K-9.

29-year-old Trooper Dustan Rubenacker was summoned to appear in Dubois Circuit Court on Wednesday for striking a Law Enforcement Animal, which is considered a Class A Misdemeanor.

State Police initiated a criminal investigation after Trooper Rubenacker allegedly struck his police K-9, Odin, during a training session in Jasper in March.

Several other ISP K-9 teams were present when the trooper allegedly used “unreasonable discipline” towards Odin for not properly focusing on the correct target.

Odin suffered a serious fracture to his right rear leg. He underwent surgery to repair the leg but it is not known if he will return to work.

Odin is a five-year-old Belgian Malinois and has been a member of the Indiana State Police for approximately four years.

Rubenacker is a six-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. He is scheduled to appear in Dubois Circuit Court on July 6 at 10:30 a.m.

Rubenacker is currently on administrative leave with pay. An internal investigation is ongoing.