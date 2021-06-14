Two Kentucky residents arrested after causing incident at Ferdinand gas station

Reports of a belligerent female yelling at gas station employees put two Kentucky residents behind bars over the weekend.

It happened at the Sunoco Gas Station on Main Street in Ferdinand on Saturday morning.

When police arrived, the female began to drive away but was pulled over at the Main Street and South Industrial Park Drive intersection.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Jessica Hardesty of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of obstruction of justice, and misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and OWI refusal.

The passenger, 45-year-old Taos Bryan of Louisville, Kentucky, was also arrested and charged with felony counts of dealing and possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a syringe.

Hardesty and Bryan were both booked into the Dubois County Security Center.