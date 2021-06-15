UPDATE: Boat accident victim identified, and cause of death released

The name of the man killed in a boating accident over the weekend has been released.

The Spencer County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 25-year-old Brandon T. Malone of Bullocktown.

The accident happened south of County Road 1060 North on Little Pigeon Creek, which borders Spencer and Warrick Counties on Sunday afternoon.

Malone was kayaking with a friend when they came upon a logjam that completely blocked travel downstream.

Before making it back to shore, Malone tipped his kayak, causing him to go underwater.

Officials say the other kayaker tried to rescue him but was unable to do so.

Indiana Conservation Officers recovered Malone’s body on Monday afternoon.

Malone was not wearing a lifejacket at the time of the accident.

The coroner says the autopsy determined Malone’s cause of death was drowning.