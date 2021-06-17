Verena C. Schnaus, age 91, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Verena was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 6, 1930, to Dominic and Caroline (Mehringer) Schmitt. She married Leo Schnaus on April 25, 1953, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

She was a homemaker and member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland and the St. Ann’s Society.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her husband, Leo Schnaus, Ireland, IN, five children, Sara (Richard) Hopf, Jasper, IN, Geri (David) Snyder, Leander, TX, Karen (Gary) Haynes, Parsons, KS, Denis (Sandy) Schnaus, Jasper, IN, Denise Schnaus, Ireland, IN, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are two children, Joseph and Donna Schnaus, who both died in infancy, one sister, Viola Matthews, and three brothers, Reuben, Robert, and Dominic Jr. “Junie” Schmitt.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Verena C. Schnaus will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.