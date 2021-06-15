Vincennes University and Elmer Buchta Technology Center are partnering to provide free healthcare training

highest-demand career paths in Indiana United States Bureau of Labor Statistics Medical assistants are one of the. Medical assistants work in healthcare settings performing both clinical and administrative tasks. The demand for trained medical assistants nationally is growing much faster than average for all occupations, according to the. The rapid growth is due to technical advancements, an increase in outpatient offices, and a growing number of elderly Americans in need of medical care.

Next Level Jobs Program Elmer Buchta Technology Center in Petersburg Vincennes University provides free medical assistant training for eligible Hoosiers across the state through Indiana’s. VU is collaborating with thefor Certified Clinical Medical Assistant training starting in mid-June.

“We are excited to begin this new partnership with Vincennes University to offer the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant training program for adults and existing businesses,” Executive Director of the Elmer Buchta Technology Center Ashley Polen Willis said. “During the pandemic, healthcare workers have been true heroes, and these occupations are greatly needed occupations. We look forward to offering this program at the Elmer Buchta Technology Center and look forward to expanding the talent pipeline in Pike County and the southwest region of Indiana.”

nextleveljobs@vinu.edu www.vinu.edu/nextleveljobs VU is committed to providing educational and financial opportunities to students and their families. If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about VU’s Medical Assistant Training Program in Petersburg and applying for free training through Next Level Jobs, emailor call 812-888-5305 or visitfor more information.