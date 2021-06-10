Virginia man arrested for OWI in Jasper

A Virginia man is facing OWI charges after being arrested in Jasper.

Police responded to reports of an intoxicated male at the CVS on 6th Street in Jasper on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers determined the man, identified as 19-year-old Rolando Mejia of Arlington Virginia, had operated his vehicle while intoxicated.

A chemical test at Memorial Hospital revealed that Mejia was under the influence of a controlled subject.

Police also found an illegal substance inside his car.

Meija was arrested for operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance, and was booked into the Dubois County Security Center.